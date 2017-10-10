League needs to address Jerry Jones’ comments

Posted by Mike Florio on October 10, 2017
When it comes to the anthem issue, the NFL has taken a break from its habit of issuing edicts, primarily because the NFL realizes that, in this specific case, edicts won’t work. But when it comes to the newly-articulated position of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones regarding his expectation that players will stand for the anthem, the league needs to either issue an edict telling Jones to stop or grant him permission to implement a “stand for the anthem or sit on the bench” ultimatum.

The NFL has remained conspicuously silent about the remark from the Cowboys owner, despite multiple requests for comment from PFT. And the league has not yet conducted a media briefing since Sunday night, even though these ask-us-anything conference calls have become a regular part of the relationship with reporters in recent weeks. (The next media briefing will be occurring later this morning.)

The silence is surprise, because the league currently finds itself caught between a rock and a roll of paper towels. After more than two weeks of trying, the President successfully has driven a wedge, with Jones (and to a lesser extent Dolphins owner Stephen Ross) surrendering to the perception that kneeling or sitting constitutes disrespect of flag, nation, and/or military, even if those kneeling or sitting insist that they mean no disrespect. If the league tells Jones to knock it off, the situation could escalate into layers of people trying to force other people to act or not act, with Jones trying to compel players to stand and the NFL trying to compel Jones to not compel players to stand.

If, on the other hand, the league tells Jones it’s OK to tell players they have to stand, the league would be inviting legal action from the union. Apart from the fact that the labor deal does not give the league the power to force players to stand for the anthem, the internal NFL policy lacks mandatory language about standing for the anthem (it says “should” not “must”), even though the policy says that players “must” be on the sideline for the anthem.

Chances are that the NFL is working feverishly behind the scenes to get this thing resolved without picking a fight with either Jones or the NFLPA. That solution could be every bit as elusive as finding a broader solution to the anthem controversy.

33 responses to “League needs to address Jerry Jones’ comments

  8. Players are employees. While on the clock or on company property you will obey the rules laid down by the company. Failure to do so leaves your punishment at my discretion. Oh, and by the way, even if you aren’t on the clock, or on company property, and you bring discredit to the company, you will still be subject to punishment by the company.

  9. The NFL Policy states players “should stand” for anthem, not shall stand. It’s a suggestion, not a mandate. Any lawyer would know this.

  11. Isn’t he the owner and doesn’t he pay the players? If so he should be able to hire, fire or play anyone he wants…..

  13. NFL needs to address Jones’s comments and say that he is just stating what is in the league guidelines. NFL players are to stand. As is right in the set of guidelines. Now address it and pass it along to the rest of the teams. Unless…of course…you want to keep on losing business.

  15. Does the league need to address his comments? Its his team, its his game that the players are “potentially” protesting during – doesn’t Jerrah have the right as the employer to dictate what his employees do while on the clock?

    The players do not have the right to do anything they want while working – and make no mistake about it – while they are at the stadium on game day, they are most definitely “On the clock”.

  17. If you protest during the anthem, you make it about the anthem, flag, and veterans.

    Let them come up with protests during TD celebration or some other time/way so there’s no confusion.

  19. Employers do have the right to set limits on employees while they are on the clock. So why doesn’t he have the right to set a standard for his team during business hours????

  24. what doesnt the media get that everyone else gets? we are tired of being called racists & oppressors…somehow im an oppressor when my family wasnt even on this continent during the civil war…jeeze..get over it like everyone else has..

  25. Jerry and ALL the owners just got their 1st quartly revenue reports from the accountants…$$$$…..THEY ARE NOT HAPPY CAMPERS!!! It’s effecting their bottom line so this garabge will NOW stop.

  26. I’m as tired of this protest as anyone, the means having become more of an issue than the message, but I would love to see the entire team take a knee just to call Jerry’s bluff.

  27. Again, for the umpteenth time:

    Like it or not, the NFL players are employees of the teams. If the team owner says you need to stand, like it or not, you need to stand. If you want to break workplace rules, there are potential consequences. As far as the 1st Amendment applying, uh, no:

    “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

    Nowhere in the above statement does it say an employee, person, whatever can say what they want when they want without consequence. It says CONGRESS SHALL MAKE NO LAW, not the NFL owners shall not.

  29. Sorry PFT, but you are dead wrong on this one. The Dallas Cowboys are Jerry Jones’ football team. When those players don a Cowboys uniform and take the field, they are representing Jones’ company and his brand. What those players do on company time is Jones’ business and his call.

    If he believes that players kneeling during the anthem is going to harm his business, then he has the right and in fact the obligation to direct those players to stand.

    To be clear: What these players do on their time is a different story. But while they’re wearing that uniform, they need to tow the line as Mr. Jones has defined it. Why? Because he signs their paychecks.

    If the NFL publicly opposes Jones on this, their ratings are going to tank like nothing they have seen before.

  30. The only way to fix this is to return to the days when ALL players were in locker rooms during the national anthem.

    This is a tough issue for Jones. His fan base in Texas is deep in the heart of conservative country. Those are his customers and his players should help him keep his customers happy. There is a lot of money on the line. ESPN and Jemelle Hill raised the stakes to even boycott Jones’ advertisers. ESPN is supposed to be the NFL’s business partner. If the players care more about social injustice than they do about earning a living, then they should do something else.

  31. True, there are no rules that say that a player “must” stand for the anthem.

    There is also no rule that a team “has” to play any player, regardless of their contract.

  32. Is the expectation that the labor agreement details any and all activity for employment? In that case the NFL, and you as well, should be asking where in the labor agreement does it grant the right for players to use the NFL logos and uniforms in protest? If the owners need it to outline specifically that they can or can’t give an edict foe actions during an event the same must be applied to the players. Otherwise your applying bias towards the NFLPA and labor unions. Have ypu tried to contact the NFLPA to clarify on what grounds they are using the NFL logo and representation to protest?

