Lions sign Datone Jones to add some defensive line depth

The Lions are banged up at places other than quarterback.

With their defensive line thinned out by injuries, the Lions are signing former Packers first-rounder Datone Jones, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

This gets him three quarters of the way through the NFC North, after he was in camp with the Vikings this year but released with an injury settlement in September after dealing with a shoulder injury.

The Lions lost defensive tackle Haloti Ngata to an elbow injury, and it’s unclear (as all things injury related are) how long he’ll be out. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah is also coming back from a knee injury and doesn’t appear to be full strength.,

The Lions could get Khyri Thornton back from a six-game suspension after Sunday’s game.