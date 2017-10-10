Local labor union files complaint against Jerry Jones

Getty Images

Local 100 of the United Labor Unions, which represents workers in Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, filed a complaint alleging Cowboys owner Jerry Jones violated the National Labor Relations Act, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Citing Jones’ threats to discipline players who join the national anthem protest, it asks the National Labor Relations Board “to investigate preemptively in order to prevent illegal firings of players.”

The chief organizer of Local 100, Wade Rathke, accuses Jones of violating the act, which prohibits employers from intimidating or threatening workers for their “concerted activity.”

Rathke said the NFL has established it lacks a rule to force players to stand during the national anthem.

“Jones through his efforts to bully his playing workforce is attempting to unilaterally establish a previously nonexistent condition of work,” Rathke said in a written statement announcing the charge, via the Star-Telegram.