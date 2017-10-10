Michael Bennett dealing with plantar fascia injury for Seahawks

Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is dealing with a plantar fascia injury that occurred late in the first half of Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“Michael did have a plantar fasciitis injury and he is really sore today,” head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday. “But he was able to finish the game and did a fantastic job to help us down the stretch.”

Bennett was injured with 1:47 left in the second quarter on a pass rush of Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Bennett went to the locker room for the remainder of the half but returned for the third quarter and finished the game. He played 60 of 74 defensive snaps for Seattle despite the injury.

“They treated him and all that and he was able to come back out there and just kind of hang in there,” Carroll said. “He wanted to finish badly and he did it.”

Bennett finished the game with four tackles, one of Seattle’s two sacks of Goff and a pair of quarterback hits. Carroll said Bennett will need the time off during Seattle’s bye week to recover from the injury. The Seahawks have this week off before returning to face a New York Giants team that was decimated by injury on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.