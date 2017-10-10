Mike Ditka hasn’t seen social injustice the last 100 years

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 10, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT
Life must be pretty good, if you’re Mike Ditka.

Because in the world of the Hall of Fame tight end and coach, there is no social injustice, and no oppression of any minority groups in the last 100 years.

Via the Chicago Sun-Times, Ditka appeared with host Jim Gray on Westwood One’s Monday Night Football pregame show, and it got awkward in a hurry.

After Ditka declared his belief that all players should stand for the anthem, Gray asked if he would bench players who didn’t.

“Yes, I don’t care who you are, how much money you make,” Ditka said. “If you don’t respect our country, then you shouldn’t be in this country playing football. Go to another country and play football. If you had to go somewhere else and try to play the sport, you wouldn’t have a job. . . . If you don’t respect this flag and this country, then you don’t know what this is all about. I would say, adios.”

Asked about previous sporting legends such as Muhammad Ali and Jesse Owens using their platforms for social justice, Ditka went deep (into something).

“I don’t know what social injustices [there] have been,” Ditka said. “Muhammad Ali rose to the top. Jesse Owens is one of the classiest individuals that ever lived. Is everything based on color? I don’t see it that way. You have to be color blind in this country. You have to look at a person for what he is and what he stands for and how he produces — not by the color of his skin. That has never had anything to do with anything.

“But, all of a sudden, it has become a big deal now — about oppression. There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of. Now maybe I’m not watching it as carefully as other people. I think the opportunity is there for everybody — race, religion, creed, color, nationality. If you want to work, if you want to try, if you want to put effort in, you can accomplish anything. And we have watched that throughout our history of our country.

“People rise to the top and have become very influential people in our country by doing the right things. I don’t think burning the flag, I don’t think protesting the country, . . . it’s not about the country. . . . They are protesting maybe an individual, and that’s wrong too. You have a ballot box, you have an election. That’s where you protest. You elect the person you want to be in office. And if you don’t get that person in office, I think you respect the other one. Period.”

Ditka won a title with the Bears in 1963. Perhaps caught up in the excitement, he missed the passage of the Civil Rights Act the following year, or the problems that preceded it — and the ones which continue to this day.

While it’s easy to dismiss the remarks as those of a cranky old man who just wants you young (black) rabble rousers to get off his lawn, they’re also as prevalent as they are willfully ignorant. One of the great things about being privileged is how easy it is to never see the problems around you.

29 responses to “Mike Ditka hasn’t seen social injustice the last 100 years

  1. Here we go…not eve 7 AM and we have three non-football stories.
    I wonder how Charles Clay and the Bills are doing today.

  4. Summary of article: Sadly for America, stupid people have yet to die off and worse, they’re still breeding and running for public office.

  7. Spot on Ditka ..these whiney little millionaire manbabies have no idea what real oppression is, and they’re certainly not doing anything of substance to effect real change where needed

  9. I actually agree with Coach on most of his points. There isn’t oppression. Just people wanting hand outs and not wanting to work for anything…

  11. Social injustice is what you did letting the Fridge score in that Super Bowl, but not Walter Peyton.

  13. I loved Mike Ditka as a coach and he was perfect for the Bears Super Bowl run. However, he’s become the Bobby Knight of the NFL; a championship coach with questionable character, boorish behavior and chatter born of ignorance, bitterness and stupidity. Embarrassing.

    ~Lifelong Bears fan


  14. sportnik2 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 8:10 am
    As if we needed further proof of the effects of CTE.
    ————————————–

    Sad but true and spot on.

  16. Wow that’s a 1st time I’ve agreed with a bear. Funny that most know there’s opportunity for everyone if you work at it rather than whining that it’s all about race why your not succeeding.

  17. No reasonable person is suggesting social injustice is wiped out today, but no intelligent person can say significant progress hasn’t been made since the 1960s. The numbers say police brutality isn’t as widespread as the uniformed would like us to believe. The real reasons for inequality are being largely ignored, because it’s easier to pile on the police.

    Players and celebrities are reluctant to talk about the conditions which lead to the chaos in places like Chicago because it isn’t politically correct to do so. We’re living in the age of victimization, and nothing will change until the socioeconomic factors improve. Jobs, education, smart personal decisions, and staying out of trouble, are the overwhelming factors for equality, and a happy life.

  18. I don’t see why the NFL deserves to drape itself in flag and bask in the glory of the national anthem anyway – it’s just a PR stunt/prop for them, as evidenced by their recently also allowing players to use it the same way.

    Long ago in the good old days anthems used to only be played at finals and international games, and to comemmorate national anniversaries rather than for the self-aggrandizement of the sport itself. That’s what needs to be returned to.

  19. Why are people concerned about the political beliefs of idealistic young people in there 20’s? Go to any college campus and demand the students stand for The Anthem and I’ll guarantee you 20% of them wouldn’t. Trump is the president not the dictator of the United States and should be more concerned about more important issues …. and yes, I voted him.

  20. Wishing I could wave a magic wand and make Mike Ditka a young black man circa 1917 to show him what a load of manure just passed his lips. Then I could just keep time hopping him a decade in the future a decade at a time for reference.

  21. Is everything based on color? I don’t see it that way. You have to be color blind in this country. You have to look at a person for what he is and what he stands for and how he produces — not by the color of his skin. That has never had anything to do with anything…………

    If only some in modern society would embrace this. Identity Politics, unevenly applied racial justice has turned many into perceived victims. Everyone has a chance in America, and it’s everyone’s own responsibility to do so, regardless of race. For those who elect to not work hard to get ahead have no business blaming others for their shortfalls. It is never anyone else fault if a persons fails. The problem today is lack of accountability.

    The author may call this man willfully ignorant drawing from his limited viewpoint of social injustice..But what Ditka said about color is spot on. No one should have an advantage because of it, nor should it be a liability.

  22. I’m pretty sure the rich and famous of any race are not having a bad time of it. But for normal folks the experience may differ. That’s what the protests are about. Not their personal experience. Oh, and it’s not about the troops or the flag either. That’s just smoke to generate the usual fake outrage.

  23. Saw an interesting interview with Jim Brown recently. Devoted his post football life to activism, but when the hosts tried to turn him into a BLM sock puppet he pointed out that he never knew his father and the three most important men in his life had all been white football coaches. We are all in this together no matter how hard the socialists try to break us apart.

  25. I 100% agree with this comment -“You have to be color blind in this country. You have to look at a person for what he is and what he stands for and how he produces — not by the color of his skin.” BUT the idea that there have been no social injustices in the last 100 years is wildly laughable. I think the biggest disconnect for middle-age to elderly white people is that they don’t see the injustices because it doesn’t happen to them, and most importantly never effects them. How do you get them to see and feel this?

