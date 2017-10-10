Mitchell Trubisky creates a needed buzz in Chicago

Getty Images

There were a movement in the force in Chicago last night, and it wasn’t just the Star Wars trailer or the Stormtroopers who took the field at halftime. And while he might not have reached full Jedi status, Mitchell Trubisky at least gave the Bears a new hope.

“I felt it,” wide receiver Kendall Wright said, via John Mullin of NBC Sports Chicago. “I think everybody felt it.”

The Bears didn’t win, but they did move the ball at times, and had a chance. The same wasn’t true during the Mike Glennon era, which led to the No. 2 overall pick starting earlier than they thought he might.

“He gives us a chance to win,” one offensive player said, apparently needed the anonymity to state the obvious that Glennon no longer did.

And while the stat line wasn’t great (12-of-25, 128 yards, a touchdown and an interception), and the pick put Minnesota in position to win with a field goal, there was still something in the air.

“I think our guys feel it,” Bears coach John Fox said. “They feel his presence, . . . He’s got what it takes. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Maybe once he actually wins a game or plays decently, we’ll know more. But it’s something to look forward to, which they didn’t have after their first four games.