Raiders sign Demetrius McCray

The Raiders signed cornerback Demetrius McCray, Element Sports Group tweeted Tuesday. McCray was one of four defensive backs the Raiders worked out last week.

The Jaguars selected McCray in the seventh round in 2013, and he spent his first three seasons in Jacksonville. He appeared in 46 games, starting 16, and made 82 tackles and six pass breakups.

McCray, 26, was with the Seahawks during the preseason and made three tackles and one special teams tackle. He injured his ankle in a preseason game against the Raiders, and the Seahawks placed him on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

Seattle reached an injury settlement with McCray on Sept. 5.

McCray adds depth at a position hard hit by injuries.

The Raiders played without cornerbacks David Amerson and Gareon Conley on Sunday against Baltimore, with both inactive. Conley has a shin injury and Amerson a concussion. And Antonio Hamilton injured his knee against the Ravens and is not expected to play against the Chargers.