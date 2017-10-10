Ravens bring back Bobby Rainey

Getty Images

When the Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season to a knee injury this summer, they brought in Bobby Rainey to bolster their backfield.

Rainey didn’t make the 53-man roster in early September, but he’s found his way back to Baltimore. The Ravens announced on Tuesday that they have signed Rainey and waived offensive lineman Dieugot Joseph.

Rainey’s return comes a couple of days after Terrance West hurt his calf in the team’s victory over the Raiders. There’s been no timetable laid out for his return, but Rainey gives them a little more depth in the event that West misses time.

Alex Collins and Buck Allen combined for 128 yards on 33 carries against Oakland after West left the game a few snaps into the proceedings.