Report: Branden Albert to visit Giants

The Giants have come in for a lot of criticism for their decision to avoid making any big additions to their offensive line this offseason, but they are reportedly going to take a look at someone who could help them now that they are 0-5.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Branden Albert is scheduled to visit with the team later this week. Albert had a workout with the Seahawks on Monday that did not result in a deal with the team.

Albert has a lot of experience at left tackle and that’s a spot where the Giants could use some help because Ereck Flowers has been given a long enough run at the spot to see that he’s overmatched more often than not. That hasn’t stopped the Giants from remaining committed to him, but their patience could meet its breaking point if things work out with Albert.

Albert was released by the Jaguars in August shortly after signaling his desire to return to the team after retiring in the wake of a trade that sent him from Miami to Jacksonville.