Posted by Josh Alper on October 10, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT
The Giants have come in for a lot of criticism for their decision to avoid making any big additions to their offensive line this offseason, but they are reportedly going to take a look at someone who could help them now that they are 0-5.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Branden Albert is scheduled to visit with the team later this week. Albert had a workout with the Seahawks on Monday that did not result in a deal with the team.

Albert has a lot of experience at left tackle and that’s a spot where the Giants could use some help because Ereck Flowers has been given a long enough run at the spot to see that he’s overmatched more often than not. That hasn’t stopped the Giants from remaining committed to him, but their patience could meet its breaking point if things work out with Albert.

Albert was released by the Jaguars in August shortly after signaling his desire to return to the team after retiring in the wake of a trade that sent him from Miami to Jacksonville.

12 responses to “Report: Branden Albert to visit Giants

  1. So wild how Evan Mathis went undrafted, was a backup on two teams, and eventually found footing 5 years later in Cincy to eventually becoming a 2x Pro Bowler in 2013 and 2014.

    Meanwhile, Ereck Flowers, a 2015 1st-round talent, “has been given a long enough run at the spot to see that he’s overmatched more often than not” after not even 3 full seasons.

    Seeing Jared Goff’s progression after removing Jeff Fisher from his ear makes me wonder what could have been made of Vince Young’s talent had he had better coaching. So much of the NFL is honestly opportunity and being in the right place with the right people.

  2. irkjames says:
    October 10, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    ______________

    Correction: 3rd round pick

  5. Why now? Who cares, lose….

    Leave it to the Giants to screw up a good draft choice….the owner at this point should nix everything that improves them…

    Eli is at the end of the road, it makes so much sense…it worked with Eli, plus with the rookie pay scale it’s easier than ever…

    The fan base is not going anywhere…

