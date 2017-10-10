Report: Dolphins expected to hire Dave DeGuglielmo as new offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Dolphins are in need of a new offensive line coach after Chris Foerster’s resignation in the wake of the release of a video showing him snorting a white powder.

It looks like they have made their choice. Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports that they are likely to hire Dave DeGuglielmo to fill the role.

DeGuglielmo spent three years as the offensive line coach on Tony Sparano’s staff in Miami from 2009-11 and then spent 2012 in the same role with the Jets. He moved on to the Patriots for two years in 2014 and spent last season as an assistant line coach with the Chargers.

With the offense struggling to move the ball through the air and on the ground, the Dolphins would benefit from improved line play over the final 12 games of the season and DeGuglielmo’s chances of sticking in the job beyond this season would benefit from that outcome as well.