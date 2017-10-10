Report: Lamarr Houston, Kendall Langford signing with Texans

Getty Images

The Houston Texans were in desperate need of reinforcements in their front seven after losing Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt so season-ending injuries on Sunday night.

After a workout with the team on Tuesday, the Texans are signing former Chicago Bears pass rusher Lamarr Houston and free agent defensive end Kendall Langford, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Houston had previous visits to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints after being released from injured reserve by the Bears in September. Houston had played in 26 games over the last three seasons due to a pair of ACL tears but had eight sacks for Chicago in 2015 when he played a full 16 game schedule.

Houston didn’t miss a game in any of his first four seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He’s recorded 25 sacks in parts of seven seasons with Oakland and Chicago.

Langford most recently played spent time with the New Orleans Saints, though he did not appear in a game. Langford appeared in 23 games for the Indianapolis Colts over the previous two season before being released in August.