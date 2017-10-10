Saints trade Adrian Peterson to Cardinals

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson has been a forgotten man in New Orleans. And now he’s not in New Orleans at all anymore.

The Saints have traded Peterson to the Cardinals, PFT has confirmed. The news was first reported by Dianna Russini of ESPN. The Saints will get a conditional draft pick in return for Peterson.

The Cardinals are averaging just 2.6 yards a carry and have been desperate for help at running back since David Johnson got hurt. They hope Peterson can provide that help.

It’s hard to see that happening, however, given that the 32-year-old Peterson has gained just 81 yards on 27 carries through four games this season.

So Peterson will get one last chance to revitalize his career, in the same place where Emmitt Smith got a last chance to revitalize his career. Smith gained 937 yards in his final year in the NFL, as a Cardinal. It’s hard to see Peterson getting that many yards in Arizona.