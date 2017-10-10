Report: Tom Brady has AC joint sprain in left shoulder

AP

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t at the portion of Tuesday’s practice open to the media and there wasn’t any word from the team about his whereabouts as they aren’t required to release an injury report until Wednesday.

According to a report from Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, his absence was due to a test on his left shoulder. Curran reports that Brady had an MRI done on his non-throwing shoulder and that the results were negative when it came to a serious injury.

Curran’s colleague Mike Giardi reports that Brady’s injury is an AC joint sprain and that he was initially hurt on a sack by Julius Peppers in their Week Four loss to the Panthers and then aggravated it against the Buccaneers last week.

Brady, who has been sacked 16 times this season, is expected to practice the rest of the week and play against the Jets this Sunday.