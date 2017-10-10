Saints waive Gabe Martin

Getty Images

The Saints waived linebacker Gabe Martin.

Martin, added to the roster during the bye week, never played a down for New Orleans. He played eight games with the Cardinals last season, his only season in the NFL, with four tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Cardinals originally signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Bowling Green in 2015. They waived him at the start of the season and later re-signed him to their practice squad.

Martin re-signed with the Cardinals in March, but they waived him with an injury settlement Aug. 10.

The Saints also made moves on their practice squad, signing linebacker Shayne Skov and defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. They cut cornerback Bradley Sylve from the practice squad.