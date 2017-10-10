Sammy Watkins seems confused about role in Rams offense

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins didn’t make any friends in Buffalo when he did the thing many receivers do — ask for the ball more.

So while he’s going the passive-aggressive social media route now, the Rams are having to spend energy talking about his role in the offense.

“Sammy’s a player that, he wants to be involved,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “You never know when your opportunity is going to come, but let’s just make sure that snap in and snap out, you continue to compete and contribute to the best of your ability.”

Watkins was targeted four times in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, but didn’t catch a pass. The week before against the Cowboys, he was targeted twice and caught one pass. Watkins has 14 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns this year.

When former Rams receiver Torry Holt tweeted: “Sammy Watkins 0 catches on four targets, Watkins now has 1 catch for 17 yards over his past two games,” Watkins replied “Something gotta be going on”, adding an emoji of a zippered mouth.

He’s also retweeting messages encouraging him to have a greater role, and replied to one with “I know it will start clicking soon.”

Last week, Watkins admitted he handled a similar situation in Buffalo poorly, when he asked for 10 targets a game.

“Two years ago, it would’ve probably been different,” Watkins said, via ESPN.com. “I would’ve probably gone to the media and been saying whatever, trying to get the coach’s attention. That’s how I used to do it back then. Like, ‘I need more targets.’ Then that comes to the coach, and me and him have to talk.”

McVay said he’s talked to Watkins about the situation, and that he wants the same thing. He also said he doesn’t think the last two weeks are “indiciative of his production for the rest of the season.” He also credited Watkins for taking their conversation the right way, which is something he’s apparently going to have to continue to handle.