Teddy Bridgewater to be evaluated for PUP list activation Monday

The Vikings saw Sam Bradford leave Monday night’s game with more knee trouble that makes it difficult for them to know when he might be able to play again this season.

For now, that leaves Case Keenum and Kyle Sloter as their quarterback options on the 53-man roster but that could change in the coming weeks. Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list next week and trainer Eric Sugarman said on Tuesday that the team will now if he’s ready for that on Monday.

“He will be reevaluated by his surgeon next Monday and then we’ll take it from there,” Sugarman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Bridgewater practiced at points this offseason after missing all of last season with a severe knee injury. If Bridgewater is activated from the PUP list, it would open a three-week window for him to practice in hopes of being added to the active roster.