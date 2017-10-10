Teddy Bridgewater to be evaluated for PUP list activation Monday

October 10, 2017
The Vikings saw Sam Bradford leave Monday night’s game with more knee trouble that makes it difficult for them to know when he might be able to play again this season.

For now, that leaves Case Keenum and Kyle Sloter as their quarterback options on the 53-man roster but that could change in the coming weeks. Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to be activated from the physically unable to perform list next week and trainer Eric Sugarman said on Tuesday that the team will now if he’s ready for that on Monday.

“He will be reevaluated by his surgeon next Monday and then we’ll take it from there,” Sugarman said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Bridgewater practiced at points this offseason after missing all of last season with a severe knee injury. If Bridgewater is activated from the PUP list, it would open a three-week window for him to practice in hopes of being added to the active roster.

  4. Wishing Teddy the best. If he’s ready, great, if not I know he will continue to work hard until he is.

  6. I predict that Teddy will get his first start November 19 against the Rams, and you will hear the loudest roar ever at US Bank Stadium when he comes on the field for the first play.

  8. Bradford has the best game of his life and now his careers over, poor guy is snakebitten.

    Can Teddy save the Vikings season? Does Case Keenum have enough to beat the Packers? Will Jet McKinnon put up 150 again? Tune in next week! SKOL

  9. gbbvan says:
    October 10, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    And guess who’s coming to town?
    ________

    I assume you’re referring to the Packers, but that’s irrelevant. Teddy is on the PUP until after the Packer game and then will be able to practice for three weeks before being activated…but why am I writing all this to someone who clearly can’t read?

  10. IF Teddy is truly healthy and mobile as he was, I would be intrigued to see him operate this new offense that IS NOT tailored around a conservative, power running game. He played with a limited playbook his first 2 years. At his best was Dec of his rookie year when he was allowed to sling it around a couple games due to the D’s poor play. He never had a WR corp playing at this level either. Overlooked Bonus…..no Matt Kalil protecting his blind side!!

  11. How Vikings-like is it for us to finally think we have a franchise quarterback who can put up big numbers and then he has a career-ending injury before the game is over?

    Mommas, don’t let your babies grow up to be Viking quarterbacks.

