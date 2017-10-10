Texans meeting with Lamarr Houston today

Getty Images

The Texans will be kicking the tires on a veteran pass-rusher today, after losing two players for the season in last week’s loss to the Chiefs.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans will bring in veteran outside linebacker Lamarr Houston for a workout.

Since being released by the Bears with an injury settlement in September, Houston has made the rounds, meeting with the Buccaneers Monday after previous visits to the Saints and Patriots.

The 30-year-old Houston has been productive at times, but not to the level the Bears paid him. The five-year, $35 million contract he got in 2014 bought them 8.0 sacks in 2015 and a pair of ACL tears.

The Texans need some help, after defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus were lost for the season with knee and pectoral injuries, respectively.