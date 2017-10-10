Tom Brady not at open portion of Patriots practice

Getty Images

The Patriots held a practice on Tuesday as they get back to work after the short break afforded by playing the Buccaneers last Thursday and there was a notable absence during the portion of that workout open to the media.

According to multiple reports, quarterback Tom Brady was not on the field with his teammates when the practice started and he didn’t appear before practice closed to outside observers. There won’t be an injury report until Wednesday, so neither the reason for Brady’s absence nor an answer to whether he joined up later in the day will be forthcoming.

Brady has been taking a lot of hits so far this season, which hasn’t affected his performance all that much but may have had something to do with taking a little more time off on Tuesday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, who didn’t play last week because of a thigh injury that popped up the day before the game, was on the field for the practice.