Trump attacks Jemele Hill: No wonder ESPN ratings have tanked

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 10, 2017, 7:44 AM EDT
With America coming off its worst monthly jobs report in seven years, 90 percent of Puerto Ricans lacking electricity and wildfires killing people in California, President Trump turned his attention this morning to the important subject of Jemele Hill.

Hill, the ESPN SportsCenter anchor who was condemned by the White House for calling Trump a white supremacist, was suspended by ESPN this week for suggesting that fans could affect Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ stance on national anthem protests by boycotting Jones’ advertisers. Trump jumped back into the subject this morning by attacking Hill and ESPN on Twitter.

“With Jemele Hill at the mike, it is no wonder ESPN ratings have ‘tanked,’ in fact, tanked so badly it is the talk of the industry!” Trump wrote.

ESPN has certainly struggled in the ratings department in the last couple years, but that’s more a result of American viewership patterns as a whole than about any one ESPN employee. As more and more Americans cancel their cable and satellite subscriptions and go with Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services as their only TV options, ESPN loses more and more viewers. So there’s some truth to Trump saying ESPN has “tanked,” but the reality is market forces much larger than Jemele Hill are the primary reason for that.

What Hill does do, however, is allow Trump to rile up his base and suggest that the liberal media is attacking him with all those “fake news” stories about the real problems America is facing. Hill and the NFL have recently become some of Trump’s favorite distractions.

43 responses to “Trump attacks Jemele Hill: No wonder ESPN ratings have tanked

  3. Amendment I. Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.

  5. Why is she still employed? In the REAL world, if she offended a customer more than once she would be fired …… In the fake world of sports and media you can offend millions of customers and just get more exposure …

  8. No, ESPN ratings have slumped because of ESPN (not least their total BSPN over deflategate) rather than general changes in “viewership patterns”. Firing Hill is maybe the only good thing they’ve done this year though giving her a job in the first place was just one of many reasons why “viewerhsip” deflated.

  10. Jemele Hill is one of the primary reasons I actively avoid ESPN products and programming altogether. I won’t even watch clips on YouTube.

  11. Patriot1 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 7:48 am
    ————

    This has nothing to do with the 1st Amendment. The government is not restricting her speech ..like the NFL, ESPN is a private enterprise and is completely within their rights to suspend or fire her if they don’t like the message she is conveying.

  13. This guy Trump has us on the verge of nuclear war and he still has time to dismantle constitutional rights of individual businesses and citizens. Trump’s own Secretary of State called him a moron and GOP Senator Corker perfectly lays out the case for the WH being an ADULT DAY CARE,Trump is silent.

    We need a leader who represents us all and not just 20%. He’s too busy staging a VP protest and playing golf to take the nation forward. Meanwhile, white supremacists march again in Charlottesville. Not a word about those fine people.

  14. Perfect example of trumps america… someone simply posted the 1st amendment and more people disliked it than liked it because their most likely trump supports and assume the article that is the foundation of america is attacking trump. How incredibly sad is that.

  15. In the fake world of sports and media you can offend millions of customers and just get more exposure …
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    However, one can offend millions of citizens and still get elected as president…..

  17. I wonder what kind of American still watches ESPN? I haven’t watched ESPN since highschool and im almost 30…

  18. NONE of this should be on Trump’s priority list. Not Jemelle Hill, not the NFL, not ESPN…none of it. He is supposed to be the president, which he is tanking at.

  19. A president of the United States grateful for the potential failure of a corporation…wow, just wow. Not my president.

  20. ratings across the entire TV industry are down… ESPN’s slide started by their own doing but the continued slide is all market based.

  21. He’s not wrong. I remember when she was hired years ago as a scrub beat writer and her only talent seemed to be complaining about imaginary unfairness. She wrote about sports like she was pulling the details from Wikipedia.

  22. Patriot1 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 7:48 am
    ____________________
    Patriot 1, respectfully government is not business. Constitutional Amendment protections are protections from the government only, not enterprise.

  23. Whether you like her or not, “The Six” is a terrible show. Having watched a few times when it initially started, it feels like I’m watching the afternoon news and I could already get that at CNN, Fox News, etc. Add that to her comments, it’s not going to improve ratings and that equates to revenue… Her time is coming to a slow end.

  24. Don’t worry Donny…this may be working on the neanderthals, but Mueller isn’t being fooled by your poor attempts to distract.

  28. Big picture….Trump has manufactured this beef with the NFL and their surrogates (ESPN) for one reason only….to demonstrate how the leverage game is played and how easily he can mobilize his base. Factor in his fearless embrace of left wing tactics of intimidation….politicians will need to think twice when considering their votes on immigration and tax breaks. In every instance…..the flag, immigration, tax cuts…..Trumps stands with the majority…and he’s not afraid to use his leverage against those that may dissent. With the NFL caving, Trump has proved his point.

  29. And during economic crisis, Iran nuke threats, and all sorts of issues Obama would put out a March Madness bracket. So what? They are people, they watch sports, and a tweet takes all of 9 seconds.

  30. I can’t speak for everybody else but I have ESPN on sling TV and unless there’s a ball game on I don’t watch it specifically because of people like Jemele Hill.

  31. .
    “ESPN has certainly struggled in the ratings department in the last couple years, but that’s more a result of American viewership patterns as a whole than about any one ESPN employee. ”

    That is correct. However, there’s a lot of viewers who find no value in their stale, contrived programming. Who really needs to see a bunch of aging has beens discussing manufactured sports news?

    Today’s topic : Who’s a better Starship Captain, Tom Brady or LeBron James?

    Tune in! It should be riveting.
    .

  35. Patriot1 says:
    October 10, 2017 at 7:48 am

    _____________________________

    Has Congress made any laws to stop Jemele Hill from saying what she said?

  37. Switching from Sports Center to The Six was a panic move at best. ESPN was already plummeting. Other moves like trying to force America to watch soccer and not having an Asian announcer named Lee announce a game,certainly shows the decision making skills (or lack of) that they are dealing with at ESPN.

  38. Or it’s because ESPN fully embraced the ‘hot take’ mentality with people like Hill, instead of actual sports news, talk, and highlights.

  39. Looks like Trump supporters don’t care that Trump doesn’t do anything for the country, I am not surprised…they say the protesters need to respect the flag and military..,but don’t address the fact that Trump dodged the draft and disrespected people who actually served this country and were POW’S..,how is that respecting the military or the flag? Anyone care to explain why he gets a pass for that? He wants to start a war with North Korea and possibly send young men and women into harms way when he wouldn’t even serve this country himself…he’s a draft dodging coward, and people support him…nothing patriotic about that…

  41. This is precisely how white privilege works: Jemele Hill can’t use Twitter to speak truth to power without threatening her livelihood, meanwhile the current occupant of the White House uses the same platform carte blanche for everything (up to and including instigating WW3) without repercussion.

  42. Emailed ESPN 3x to cancel my subscription bc of Hill – no response back within 2 weeks. Messaged them in an online chat, & they wouldn’t cancel my account til I talked to another representative. Idk how that’s even legal – what a POS company

  43. She wants this and the best thing we can do is just let her stew in her own racist thoughts , she’s irrelevant

