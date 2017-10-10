Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Was Sunday’s loss to the Bengals a sign of things to come for the Bills?

The problems with the Dolphins offense are widespread.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick stuck to generalizations when asked about LT Nate Solder‘s play.

Rookie Elijah McGuire may be leading the way at running back for the Jets.

The Ravens need to maintain their momentum on offense.

Former Bengals S Taylor Mays has surfaced in the CFL.

The Browns should have LB Jamie Collins back in the lineup for their next game.

Steelers LB Ryan Shazier said he’s not overly worried about the team’s run defense.

DE Jadeveon Clowney has become even more essential to the Texans defense.

RB Marlon Mack has proven to be a playmaker for the Colts.

The Jaguars would like to create a consistent homefield advantage.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said QB Matt Cassel managed the offense well on Sunday.

The Broncos will wear blue from head to toe against the Giants.

A look at the Chiefs’ tight end options if Travis Kelce can’t play.

One win didn’t fix everything for the Chargers.

It’s not clear when CB Gareon Conley will return for the Raiders.

Michael Irvin doesn’t think Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will follow through on his vow to bench good players who protest during the national anthem.

Giants QB Eli Manning is trying to stay upbeat.

The Eagles are guarding against complacency.

The Redskins are healthier as they return from their bye week.

Bears LB Leonard Floyd was effective rushing the passer on Monday night.

The Lions are looking for an offensive spark.

RB Aaron Jones made a bid for more playing time with the Packers.

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph had a memorable touchdown celebration.

Falcons DE Takk McKinley had a price he was willing to pay to get one of his dreadlocks back, but others wanted it more.

The Panthers defense needs a stronger finish.

The Saints have high expectations for WR Michael Thomas.

Buccaneers LB Kendell Beckwith is the leading rookie tackler in the league.

Big plays are missing from the Cardinals offense.

Sunday’s loss offered a reminder that Rams QB Jared Goff remains a work in progress.

A look at the timeshare in the 49ers backfield.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll declared himself “thrilled” about where the team is as they take their bye week.