Two-point trickery a highlight for Bears on Monday night

Getty Images

A late interception helped make Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky a loser in his NFL debut, but the Bears hope it was the start of something big for the rookie and a different play will be the one people remember if they are making Trubisky highlight films years from now.

The play from Monday night that will make it into such films came after the Bears drew within 17-15 on a Trubisky touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. They lined up in the shotgun for a two-point try and started the play with an inside handoff to Jordan Howard, who then handed the ball to tight end Zach Miller on an apparent reverse.

Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr stepped up to stop Miller, but found himself watching as Miller, a college quarterback, pitched the ball back to Trubisky for an easy stroll into the end zone. It was a creative play that the Bears have practiced since training camp, which gave them plenty of time to execute it perfectly.

“That’s fun; takes me back to my college days,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “Great call and design, really just great execution for all of us across the board. Good opportunity for us to get back in the game and tie it up, but we have to finish things.”

The Bears also had a fake punt go for a touchdown on Monday night, so they were putting everything on the table to support the rookie in his first time out. They’ll hope that Trubisky can beat teams straight up in the future, but it’s not bad to have some alternatives in the back pocket until that’s the case.