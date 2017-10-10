Vikings should consider giving Case Keenum more cash

Posted by Mike Florio on October 10, 2017, 6:20 PM EDT
Mike Glennon will make $16 million this year from the Bears, but he’s not playing — and when he was playing, he wasn’t playing well. Case Keenum will make $2 million this year from the Vikings, and he is playing. And — based on his 17-for-21 performance in Chicago last night — he’s playing well.

The Vikings should be taking note, and they should be formulating a plan for keeping Case around.

Keenum, like Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater, is due to become a free agent in March. The Vikings should approach Keenum now with an offer that would give him more money for 2017, and that would keep him around for 2018.

Sure, he could wait to become a free agent, sign with a quarterback-needy team in March, and then be supplanted by a first-round rookie, like Glennon was this year in Chicago and like Keenum was last year with the Rams. Or he could get solid backup money to play for the Vikings for as long as they need him this season and be one of the options for 2018, which possibly could include Keenum becoming the starter.

  1. Seems like it would be in both of their interests to wait.

    The Vikings would get a larger sample size to see what they actually have, and Keenum would have more time to prove his value to Minnesota and anyone else out there in the QB market.

    If he does light it up, I’m sure the Vikings will be happy to pay him the going rate. They don’t need a bargain QB, they need a good one.

  2. They should consider trading a 1st rounder and their wife receivers for Mike Glennon.

    As I understand it the Vikes love mediocre QBs and overpay for them whenever possible.

    >

  4. He very well could be their long term starter! He is getting better every time I watch him.
    If Minnesota would spend a couple years drafting one or two really good 1st or 2nd round linemen in front of him, he could be in the top 10 QB’s.
    If Minnesota cuts (hands of Stone) Treadwell or at least quits throwing to him, he could be even better. I just cannot see Minnesota keeping Latrell, he is much worse that Patterson ever was.
    But I suppose losing 5, possibly 6 1st round picks from the past 6+ years would be embarrassing for Spielman…
    Ponder, Patterson, Floyd Treadwell, Kalil, and possibly Bridgewater.

