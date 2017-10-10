White House encourages NFL to change rule regarding anthem

Posted by Mike Florio on October 10, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, based in part on conversations with President Donald Trump, seems to believe that current league rules require players to stand for the national anthem. The NFL, somewhat sheepishly, articulated on Tuesday a belief that the rules don’t require players to stand — but that those rules could change.

The White House, despite apparently believing that the current rules mandate standing for the anthem, wants the NFL to change its rules, if that’s what’s needed to compel players to stand.

“I think we would certainly support the NFL coming out and asking players to stand,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday, via TheHill.com. “Our position hasn’t changed on that front. We’re glad to see the NFL taking positive steps in that direction.”

In other words, the White House is in the process of declaring victory and/or forcing the league into the corner of defeat. The stage is now set for what could be a memorable ownership meeting next week.

The only way it would be more memorable would be if it were televised.

Permalink 29 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

29 responses to “White House encourages NFL to change rule regarding anthem

  7. For the first time ever, I willingly didn’t watch MNF. I DVR’d it and now I’m going to google to see what kind of nonsense if any the players engaged in before I watch their product and absorb their ads.

  9. Do you know why they all stand in baseball?? Because about half of the MLB is from 3rd world countries who have real oppression. Heck, some of them took rickety ships to get into this fine land to escape their government. Then you have these football players who have been treated like kings throughout their career stating how bad this country treats them. Baffling.

  10. By White House, do you mean our draft dodger in chief who skipped out on Viet Nam five times but who mocked John McCain, who did serve, for getting “captured”?

  14. This whole thing was done with Colin Kaepernick out of the league. All a footnote until big Donald Trump had to start talking about it a couple weeks ago.

    Now it dominates our lives. Thanks Donald!

  15. I’m glad that the Administration is spending so much time and effort on this as it is clearly the biggest problem confronting our contury at this time. Thanks President Trump!

  16. h0metownzero says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm
    Remove the anthem from the games.

    Problem solved. You’re welcome.
    ___________________________

    BOOM!The words of a genius

  17. Can you imagine if the White House got involved at where you work and started telling your bosses to discipline you?
    As of now players have “permission to speak freely”. Trump wants to take that permission away. Be careful what you wish for, people.

  19. White House Press secretary still holding press conferences regarding a few FOOTBALL PLAYERS kneeling during the anthem?! SAD but i gotta admit that i laugh along with every other person (besides the lower middle class republican). Get a life!! but hey,I guess this would be 45’s only thing he has ever accomplished while playing golf since he became President.

  21. Remove the anthem from the games.

    Problem solved. You’re welcome.

    ——–

    Donald would never allow this solution at this point. Just that idea coming out of your mouth is disrespectful to the military!

  22. Not that hard. Teams will come out after the anthem is played, or player option. Stand or stay in the locker room. Media will find some other issue to hammer on about.

  24. h0metownzero says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Remove the anthem from the games.

    Problem solved. You’re welcome.

    ****************************************

    Exactly.

  27. jimmysee says:
    October 10, 2017 at 3:24 pm
    So the “White House” has nothing better to do with its time?

    Guess not.

    ———

    The players have nothing better to do with their time than act like spoiled, entitled idiots?

    Guess not.

  28. henryjones20 says:

    White House Press secretary still holding press conferences regarding a few FOOTBALL PLAYERS kneeling during the anthem?!
    =======================================================

    No, it was a question asked in a normal daily press briefing.

  29. Donald would never allow this solution at this point. Just that idea coming out of your mouth is disrespectful to the military!

    ——————–

    We disrespect our military all the time with our false wars and not taking care of those who are injured in battle. Stop making this about the military when it is not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!