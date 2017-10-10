White House encourages NFL to change rule regarding anthem

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, based in part on conversations with President Donald Trump, seems to believe that current league rules require players to stand for the national anthem. The NFL, somewhat sheepishly, articulated on Tuesday a belief that the rules don’t require players to stand — but that those rules could change.

The White House, despite apparently believing that the current rules mandate standing for the anthem, wants the NFL to change its rules, if that’s what’s needed to compel players to stand.

“I think we would certainly support the NFL coming out and asking players to stand,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Tuesday, via TheHill.com. “Our position hasn’t changed on that front. We’re glad to see the NFL taking positive steps in that direction.”

In other words, the White House is in the process of declaring victory and/or forcing the league into the corner of defeat. The stage is now set for what could be a memorable ownership meeting next week.

The only way it would be more memorable would be if it were televised.