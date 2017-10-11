Aaron Rodgers named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

They can’t give Aaron Rodgers a deed to AT&T Stadium, so they can at least give him another award.

The Packers quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week for his latest comeback win at Dallas.

Rodgers had a pedestrian stat line, completing 19-of-29 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

But it was the timeliness which defines him, as he led a 75-yard touchdown drive in the waning moments, hitting Davante Adams for the game-winner.

It’s Rodgers’ 16th player of the week award since 2010, the most in the league over that span.