Adam Vinatieri wins AFC special teamer of the week for 17th time

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is into his third decade as an NFL player and the signs that he’s nearing the end of the road remain hard to find.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Vinatieri has been named the AFC special teams player of the week for his work in last Sunday’s overtime victory over the 49ers. It is the 17th time that Vinatieri has received that honor, which is the most in league history.

Vinatieri made two extra points and four field goals in the 26-23 victory, including a 51-yarder in overtime to win the game. Vinatieri also hit a 52-yard field goal in the first quarter and added field goals in the second and third quarters as the Colts were building a lead they’d cough up before Vinatieri got them the win.

Vinatieri is 9-of-10 on field goals on the season and has made every kick he’s tried over the last four games.