Adrian Peterson: I have so much left

AP

Running back Adrian Peterson went through his first practice with the Cardinals on Wednesday amid questions about how much he might have left in the tank and there’s one immediate difference from the way he looked in New Orleans and Minnesota.

Peterson is wearing No. 23 rather than No. 28 because he wasn’t able to work out a deal with cornerback Justin Bethel that would have allowed him to keep wearing the number he’s worn throughout his NFL career. Peterson believes that you’ll see him find more success than he had in New Orleans in his new number.

“I have so much left. I look to play four or five more years,” Peterson said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

Peterson had run 64 times for 153 yards since the start of last season, which isn’t much of an argument for having a lot of big games left in his system even if the fit with the Saints was an imperfect one from the start. He’ll get his first chance to offer a counterargument against the Buccaneers this Sunday.