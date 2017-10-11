Anthony Lynn: Mike Williams “very close” to returning

AP

Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams was limited in practice Wednesday as he seeks to make his debut Sunday.

“He’s very close,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via the team’s official Twitter account. “We’ll see at the end of the week where he’s at. He’s been in the playbook the whole time.”

Williams, the No. 7 overall choice, has a herniated disc. He injured his back in the first practice of the team’s rookie minicamp in May, forcing him to miss training camp and the first five games.

Williams returned to practice in Week 2, but the Chargers are being cautious in his return.

On Tuesday, Williams tweeted, “Sorry for the wait,” indicating his return this week.