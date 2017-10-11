Bears promote Tanner Gentry from practice squad

Getty Images

The Bears have made a change to their offense for the second straight week, although this one is a bit smaller than last week’s decision to elevate quarterback Mitch Trubisky to the starting lineup.

The team announced that they have promoted wide receiver Tanner Gentry from the practice squad. Wide receiver Deonte Thompson was released in a corresponding move.

Thompson played in all five games for the Bears this season and he saw action in 23 games over the last two years. He’s been the team’s primary kickoff returner over that span and also caught 35 passes for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

Gentry spent a week on the active roster earlier this season and caught two passes for 27 yards. He joins Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton, Tre McBride, Josh Bellamy and Taquan Mizzell as receivers on the active roster.