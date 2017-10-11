Belichick praises Josh McCown

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT
The Patriots face the Jets on Sunday, and the man who once resigned as HC of the NYJ before he even worked a single practice has high praise for the team’s current quarterback.

During a Wednesday press conference, Belichick shared his thoughts on Josh McCown, the 38-year-old, 15-year veteran who has led the Jets to an unlikely 3-2 record.

“Very athletic guy,” Belichick said of McCown. “You can see his ability to run, extend plays, get out of trouble. He’s got quickness. He’s got some speed. He plays on his feet well, has good feet in the pocket.

“But look, he’s a tough guy. He’s very smart. I don’t know what happened in all of the situations that he was in. I just know what I see on film and from our interactions with him competitively. He’s a good player. He’s accurate. He gets the ball out quickly. He gets it to the open guy. If you make a mistake he is going to make you pay for it. If you line up in something that he can take advantage of then he can get his team into whatever the game plan play is, those types of things. Guys that are unblocked – he throws the hot or the sight-adjust or whatever is the appropriate part of the play.

“You don’t see him making a lot of mistakes. You see him throwing the ball accurately and you see him athletically getting out of some trouble. He manages the team well. He’s good in close games at the end of the game, critical situations. I mean, there’s a lot to like about the guy.”

Belichick is right. McCown had a great run in 2013 when Jay Cutler was injured in Chicago. Since then, however, McCown has faced bad circumstances, from no offensive coordinator in Tampa to the Browns being the Browns. With the Jets, McCown was expected to struggle again. He hasn’t; come Sunday, he faces the Patriots for first place in the AFC East.

But here’s the thing about Belichick’s praise. His team hasn’t played McCown in 13 years. And Belichick has faced him only once, a 23-12 Patriots win in 2004. McCown completed 13 of 29 passes for 160 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. McCown also was sacked five times.

McCown will have to do better than that if he wants to run his career record against Belichick to 1-1. Don’t be surprised if McCown does, now that he’s in a stable spot and with a competitive roster.

15 responses to “Belichick praises Josh McCown

  3. McCown’s a very underrated leader when he’s healthy. Big part of the reason why the “worst team in the league” is 3-2 and tied for 1st place. GM Maccagnan is probably furious because he did everything in his power to blow it up and start over.

  4. Coach Belichick will answer intelligent football questions from reporters when they ask one. And he always talks up the next opponent.

  7. Belicheck praising an Opponent is par for the course. You could put out a little bit like this every week. It’s literally in every press conference, they just don’t always choose to make a story out of it.

    Ask about the opponent, he’s got a lot to say, all of it positive. Ask about his own team, short meaningless answers. It’s the best way for a coach to approach the media.

  8. Belichick praises the stupidity of the Jets to play McCown who is just good enough to win some games and keep the Jets from drafting a new QB in the first round.

  9. .
    ” McCown will have to do better than that if he wants to run his career record against Belichick to 1-1. Don’t be surprised if McCown does, now that he’s in a stable spot and with a competitive roster.”

    ———-

    I, for one, will be totally shocked if the Patriots, coming off 10 days rest, lose to the Jets. Gang Green has three wins. They beat Jay Cutler and Blake Bortles at home and Deshaun Kizer on the road. Tom Brady is better than those guys. I say give the 10 pts.
    .

  10. Everyone should answer all questions like Bill Belichick. He’ll give you something to write about, but he’s not going to say anything. That seems to be the way things are going these days. Cam Newton tries to say something, and everyone gets offended because he didn’t give the canned, but politically correct answer. Belichick always says the right thing. He says nothing. He really has no choice.

  14. factman1000 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 2:11 pm
    This Patriots defense is nothing like that 04 D
    ______________________________________________________

    And if it was there’d be a flag on every play. The game has changed since the league got Polianed & Peytoned in ’06. Or hadn’t you noticed?

