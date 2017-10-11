Browns bench DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan to start on Sunday

Getty Images

The Browns have made a change at quarterback.

Cleveland coach Hue Jackson has decided to bench rookie DeShone Kizer and start Kevin Hogan on Sunday against the Texans.

“I’ve made the decision to start Kevin this week,” Jackson said. “We’ve liked what Kevin has been able to do within our offense when he’s been in there and he will ‪start on Sunday because that’s what we feel is best for our team at this point in time. This does not change the way we feel about DeShone going forward. He has worked extremely hard and still very much has a bright future. Right now, it’s better for him and his development to back up Kevin.”

Hogan came off the bench in relief of Kizer on Sunday and has seen action in a total of seven games over his two years in Cleveland, but this will be his first start. So far in his career Hogan has a 62.5 percent completion rate, three touchdowns, four interceptions and a passer rating of 75.1. Hogan is a good runner who also has 13 carries for 140 yards.