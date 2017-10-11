Cowboys players meet to discuss Jerry Jones’ anthem comments

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently has been talking to anyone and everyone regarding his desire to remove his team from the anthem controversy by making it clear that he requires America’s Team to stand for the American national anthem. The members of that team have some concerns.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Cowboys held a team meeting to discuss the anthem issue and to “air out their frustrations” arising from Jones’ remarks. Per Rapoport, members of the coaching staff were present. They ultimately were told that they should take their concerns up with Jones.

Jones doesn’t seem to be likely to listen. The billionaire who is used to getting what he wants has made it clear that he wants players to stand for the anthem. And if any of his players don’t want to stand for the anthem, we’ll find players who do.

With the NFL closing in on a possible rule requiring all players to stand, none of this may matter. But if, by the time the Cowboys play again in Week Seven, the issue hasn’t been settled on a league-wide basis and Jones continues to insist on standing, things could get interesting if players who believe that their boss is essentially challenging them decide to accept.