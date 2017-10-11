Cowboys release Nolan Carroll

Getty Images

The Cowboys signed cornerback Nolan Carroll to a three-year contract with $4 million in guaranteed money this offseason, but he’s gone from Dallas before playing in three games.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media was the first to report that the Cowboys have decided to part ways with Carroll.

Carroll started the first two games of the season for the Cowboys, but he has missed the last three games due to a concussion. That’s given the team an extended look at rookie Jourdan Lewis, who has handled the role well enough to make it easier to move on without waiting for Carroll to get back into the lineup.

Carroll, who may also be facing a suspension at some point after being arrested for DUI this offseason, will be free to sign with any team once his release becomes official.