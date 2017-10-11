Cowboys sign Justin March-Lillard

Getty Images

The Cowboys announced the release of cornerback Nolan Carroll, signing linebacker Justin March-Lillard to take his roster spot.

The Seahawks waived March-Lillard last week.

March-Lillard, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Akron in 2015. He made the 53-man roster each of his first two seasons but was waived by the Chiefs before the start of this season.

The Dolphins claimed him off waivers, and, after they waived him, the Seahawks claimed him.

March-Lillard has appeared in eight games with three teams. His five starts, two passes defensed and 22 tackles came in his rookie season with the Chiefs.