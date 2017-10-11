Derek Carr wanted to play last week, will play this week

AP

Derek Carr wanted to play last week. He promises to play this week.

The Raiders quarterback said Wednesday he was close to playing Sunday despite a transverse process fracture in his back.

“If it was up to me, really close,” Carr said, via Jack Wang of the Southern California News Group. “I let that be known.”

Carr apologized to Raiders coach Jack Del Rio after his injury diagnosis.

“I felt bad because I care so much about this team and organization,” Carr said, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Raiders gained only 245 yards in a 30-17 loss to the Ravens as E.J. Manuel completed 13 of 26 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown. Carr injured his back in a loss to the Broncos on Oct. 1.

Although Del Rio initially said Carr would miss two to six weeks with the injury, the quarterback returned to practice last week. Carr took snaps behind Manuel on Thursday and Friday. The Raiders listed him as questionable on their status report, and he was inactive Sunday.

Del Rio said on a conference call with Chargers reporters that Carr would be limited in Wednesday’s practice.

“We have to see how the week actually does go, and not just what I’m hoping for,” Del Rio said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “We have to see him be able to protect himself, and be able to execute and run the offense the way we need him to. We’ll go through practice and make the determination later in the week.”

But Del Rio reiterated that he expects his starting quarterback to return against the Chargers.

“I’m expecting that he’ll be ready to go,” Del Rio said.