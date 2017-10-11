DeShone Kizer feels Hue Jackson’s still “completely riding with me”

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson didn’t do much to hide the fact that the team was benching quarterback DeShone Kizer for this week’s game against the Texans when he spoke to the media on Monday and he made the change to Kevin Hogan official on Wednesday.

That was a pretty stark change for Jackson, who had said more than once after making Kizer the starter this summer that the team would stick with him through the inevitable growing pains that come with starting a rookie. Kizer spoke to the media on Wednesday and said he completely trusts “the process [Jackson] has set up for me” despite the “adjustment” to the plan this week.

“He’s completely riding with me still,” Kizer said. “He’s just gonna ride with me from a different angle. He felt that this offense needed a spark and that they’re going to be able to get that with Kevin.”

Kizer said his goal now is to be ready to make more of his next opportunity to play and that he thinks there are “multiple ways to get better” as a quarterback. Observation will be the way for Kizer to get better in the immediate future and he may need Hogan to flop badly for that to change in the near future.