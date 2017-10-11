Desperation descends on Cleveland

Posted by Mike Florio on October 11, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
I’d love to know how the conversation went between Browns coach Hue Jackson and former (for now) starting quarterback DeShone Kizer regarding Sunday’s game at Houston. Here’s a wild guess (with some sarcasm included) as to how Jackson explained the decision to keep Kizer on the bench for what would have been Deshaun vs. DeShone I.

“DeShone,” Hue may have said, “I think you have tremendous potential, and I think I can help you get there. But here’s the problem. If we don’t win a game or two fairly soon, I’m not going to get the chance to do that, because I’m not going to be your coach. See, I’m 1-20 in this job and, if you include my last five games in Oakland, 2-24 as an NFL head coach. That’s Rich Kotite territory.”

“Who’s Rich Kotite?” Kizer may have said.

“Exactly,” may have been Jackson’s reply.

“Anyway, we play the Texans then the Titans then the Vikings in London. If we end up 0-8 going into the bye week and 1-23 since last year, I’ll probably get fired on the flight back from England. So let me try to win a game or two with Kevin and then we can try to win some more with you.”

It’s an explanation that likely made plenty of sense to Kizer, who surely doesn’t want to see Jackson get fired during or after the 2017 season.

The decision also potentially was influenced by a desire to avoid putting the DeShone they drafted on the field against the Deshaun they didn’t. From passing on Carson Wentz last year to passing twice on Deshaun Watson this year (and trading out of the spot where he was drafted), someone eventually is getting fired for that. And if Watson had thrown for five touchdowns and no picks in a head-to-head matchup with Kizer, there’s a chance the reset button on the entire franchise would be slapped hard by Jimmy Haslam.

Even with Kizer nudged out of the fray, a loss to the Texans and another great performance from Watson may result in the reset button being slapped anyway, possibly after the London game. Maybe even sooner.

12 responses to “Desperation descends on Cleveland

  2. This is crazy.

    The front office has embarked on a long term process to respectability by shedding all the experienced talent, trading for tons of draft picks, filling every roster slot with young guys with potential and saddled the coach with a roster that was never intended to win now.

    And now they’re surprised when it isn’t winning?

    Maybe the issue is that the same front office passed on all the QBs they could have had because they “weren’t good enough” only to watch them succeed wildly for other teams.

  4. Nothing but a con. 41 mil under the cap last year, almost 63 million under this year. The top 24 teams average 12 million or less under the cap. How can any coaching staff compete when there is a 48 million dollar personnel gap?

    Haslam scammed millions from his Pilot FlyingJ customers and since that scam got busted he got himself a new one, the Browns. Feel sorry for the Cleveland fans they should leave that stadium empty until Haslam is forced to sell the team.

  5. Browns should follow the Raiders path: patience. Everyone wanted Reggie fired, but he needed time for his picks and moves to pan out. Browns have a solid group of young talent, just no QB, and they are waiting to put other pieces in place first. They’ll have a top pick with some huge QB prospects, and one of the best RB prospects in a while too. Give Hue a chance in 2018, and then if results stay the same, move on

  7. This front office stock piled draft capital for the next few years. If there is a well known talent elevator out there then maybe it’s time for a change or an addition. Someone like Gentleman running their draft would be lethal.

  8. Even if they had drafted Wentz or Watson, I find it unlikely they would have developed into the promising franchise caliber quarterbacks that they are looking to be. The Cleveland touch turns every quarterback who ends up there into… something brown.

  9. No wonder, the below is from last year:
    “ESPN.com’s Tony Grossi has reported Cleveland’s braintrust had reached the conclusion that Wentz would not develop into a top 20 NFL quarterback”

  10. If Hue were fired today it would keep his W-L percentage higher than Gus Bradley. Maybe that would be to his advantage.

  11. Exactly whose expectations are the Browns failing to live up to? They are who we thought they were. I don’t think Hue is a great coach, necessarily, but he’s far from the reason they’re losing right now. To see whether this method of building a team can succeed or not they have to stick with it through next year. Then, if there’s no improvement, that’s when you clean house. The revolving door coaching method is a known failure. No need to try that one yet again.

