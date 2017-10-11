Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie says he’ll be back on Thursday

AP

Giants coach Ben McAdoo didn’t give much information about why the team suspended cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on Wednesday beyond saying that the two men had a personal conversation on Tuesday and that the suspension decision was made when Rodgers-Cromartie left the team’s facility on Wednesday.

McAdoo didn’t delve into what led to the conversation or give any idea about when Rodgers-Cromartie might be back with the team, but the cornerback touched on both in a conversation with Josina Anderson of ESPN following the coach’s announcement. Rodgers-Cromartie told Anderson he’ll come back to the team “tomorrow.”

Rodgers-Cromartie said that he and the coach had an argument on the sideline during last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers and things didn’t cool down over the last few days. Rodgers-Cromartie said he handled it the wrong way, “but to sit me a game had me hot, so I left. I was suspended way before I left. I left because I felt what he said was BS.”

Rodgers-Cromartie started the last two games, but has seen most of his playing time this season out of the slot and moved inside over the course of the loss to the Chargers. Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports that he’s unhappy with that arrangement and it seems that dissatisfaction has bubbled over.