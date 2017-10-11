Donald Trump keeps the pressure on the NFL over anthem

Getty Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is really trying to move past the national anthem controversy.

But President Donald Trump keeps trying to paint him into a corner, in an effort to prove that he’s the most patriotic.

Trump’s at it on the Twitter machine again this morning, with more bluster about the only reality show that threatens to get bigger ratings than his own.

It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

The league hasn’t done anything resembling demanding that players stand. If anything, they’re tiptoeing up to the line of pretty-please-asking-if-they-would -so-we-could-all-get-along in exchange for some vague promise of a platform to express their social concerns.

And while decisions by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to help quell dissent will likely lead some owners to follow suit, there’s no guarantee that players are going to go along with it.

At a time when the NFL seems to be looking for a graceful way to extricate themselves from the debate over the red, white, and blue in order to protect their green, the President is using his platform of preference to try to push them into compliance.