Dwayne Allen says he hasn’t played to his potential with Patriots

The New England Patriots signed tight end Dwayne Allen this offense to replace Martellus Bennett and serve as a complementary option to Rob Gronkowski.

But through five games this season, Allen doesn’t have a single catch even with Gronkowski missing the Patriots last game against Tampa Bay. Allen says he’s not doing enough.

“I certainly haven’t played up to my potential,” Allen said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Allen has played fewer than half of the Patriots’ offensive snaps so far this season and has been targeted just six times. He’s mostly been used in a blocking role as opposed to a primary receiving option.

“It’s kind of hard,” Allen said. “The role that I’m in right now, I don’t get as many passing opportunities, but that’s part of the game. You own up to your role, you embrace it, and you continue to get better. It’s all about the team winning at the end of the day,” he said.