Earl Thomas is the NFC defensive player of the week

The Rams put together a strong drive on their first possession of last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks and it looked like they had a touchdown on a Todd Gurley run, but a review of the replay showed that wasn’t the case.

Seahawks safety Earl Thomas knocked the ball out of Gurley’s hands and the fumble went out of the end zone, which resulted in a touchback and set a tone for how the game would play out. The turnover was the first of five that the Seahawks forced on their way to a 16-10 win.

Thomas had another one of them in the fourth quarter when he picked off a Jared Goff pass in Seahawks territory with just over six minutes left to play in the game.

The forced fumble and interception were the latest signs that Thomas has bounced back from last year’s broken leg without losing the ability that’s made him one of the league’s top players for many years. They also provided the foundation of the case that made Thomas the NFC defensive player of the week.