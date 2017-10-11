Eli Apple “uncertain” about role on Giants defense

AP

Giants General Manager Jerry Reese has come in for a lot of criticism over the course of the team’s 0-5 start with the makeup of the team’s offensive line often cited as evidence that he’s done a poor job.

Another move some have criticized Reese for is the selection of cornerback Eli Apple in the first round of last year’s draft. Apple has struggled along with the rest of the team this year and found himself benched for the early part of last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers, which led him to say he “wasn’t happy” after the game because “it’s not just one guy, it’s the whole culture” that’s responsible for the train wreck the year has been thus far.

Apple eventually got on the field and didn’t play any better than he had in the first four games as the Chargers targeted him when he was on Keenan Allen and he said Tuesday that he doesn’t know what his role will be against the Broncos this season.

“It’s uncertain now,” Apple said, via the New York Post. “But it’s still early in the week, so we got time to find that out. I just know, my part, whatever they tell me to do, I’m gonna do it.”

There are only so many cornerbacks on the Giants roster and Apple’s not even halfway into his second NFL season, so he probably isn’t going to be buried under the turf. Without better results when he does get on the field, however, the team owes it to itself to examine every other option that might be available.