Eric Reid: Jed York said he’s “not going to force us” to stand for anthem

AP

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has ordered his players to stand for the national anthem. 49ers CEO Jed York won’t, according to safety Eric Reid.

“Well, I’ve talked to Jed,” Reid said Wednesday, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group. He’s expressed very clearly that he will support us. He’s not going to force us to do anything. Speaking for our team, that’s what he’s told me explicitly.”

Reid became one of the first teammates to join Colin Kaepernick in the national anthem protest last season. He has continued to protest this season. The 49ers had 23 players kneel during the national anthem Sunday against the Colts, prompting Vice President Mike Pence to walk out before the game.

The league’s owners meet next week, with the national anthem “front and center on the agenda,” according to NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart. Signs point to the NFL eventually requiring players to stand for the national anthem.

“As far as I know, that would have to be something collectively bargained on,” Reid said. “I’m not sure that they can do that, but I guess we’ll find out soon. We’ll see.”

But Lockhart said Tuesday, “I don’t believe that the anthem per se is an issue that’s collective bargained.”