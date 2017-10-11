Giants suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Getty Images

Things aren’t getting any better for the Giants.

Head coach Ben McAdoo announced on Wednesday that cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been suspended. McAdoo did not provide many details beyond saying that Rodgers-Cromartie came to the team’s facility on Wednesday and decided to leave, which presumably triggered the decision to suspend him.

Rodgers-Cromartie has started the last two games for the Giants as they’ve opted to put Eli Apple on the bench to start games. Apple said Tuesday that he’s “uncertain” about his role on the team after saying he thought the “whole culture” of the team was to blame for the awful start to the season.

With an 0-5 record and players walking out when they aren’t discussing the whole culture being to blame for the record, McAdoo was asked if he was concerned about the perception that he’s lost the team.

“Not concerned about perception, concerned about reality,” McAdoo said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

The reality for the Giants is that they are a bad team missing their best offensive player for the rest of a season. One could conjure up worse perceptions, but reality is doing just fine on the ugliness meter.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m. ET: McAdoo said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY that he and Rodgers-Cromartie had a “conversation that was personal” on Tuesday before Rodgers-Cromartie decided to leave the facility on Wednesday. Safety Landon Collins said, via Raanan, that McAdoo and Rodgers-Cromartie had an “altercation” during last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.