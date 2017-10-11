Giants suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT
Things aren’t getting any better for the Giants.

Head coach Ben McAdoo announced on Wednesday that cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been suspended. McAdoo did not provide many details beyond saying that Rodgers-Cromartie came to the team’s facility on Wednesday and decided to leave, which presumably triggered the decision to suspend him.

Rodgers-Cromartie has started the last two games for the Giants as they’ve opted to put Eli Apple on the bench to start games. Apple said Tuesday that he’s “uncertain” about his role on the team after saying he thought the “whole culture” of the team was to blame for the awful start to the season.

With an 0-5 record and players walking out when they aren’t discussing the whole culture being to blame for the record, McAdoo was asked if he was concerned about the perception that he’s lost the team.

“Not concerned about perception, concerned about reality,” McAdoo said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

The reality for the Giants is that they are a bad team missing their best offensive player for the rest of a season. One could conjure up worse perceptions, but reality is doing just fine on the ugliness meter.

UPDATE 2:12 p.m. ET: McAdoo said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY that he and Rodgers-Cromartie had a “conversation that was personal” on Tuesday before Rodgers-Cromartie decided to leave the facility on Wednesday. Safety Landon Collins said, via Raanan, that McAdoo and Rodgers-Cromartie had an “altercation” during last Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

28 responses to “Giants suspend Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

  5. Goodbye McAdoo, old red face coughlin would of never had this happen. They fired wrong coach, and Jacksonville actually is improving with Tom.

  6. Mcadoo has completely lost this team. 0-5 will do that I suppose, but when Mara had to reprimand Beckham because Mcadoo wouldn’t, it kind of showed you all you needed to know. As patient as the Giants usually are, I do believe this clown is on his way out.

  12. Say what you will about the 1-4 Chargers, but they ended two WRs seasons and possibly Rodgers-Cromartie’s as well.

  13. In a year where the rest of the NFC stinks this really was a missed opportunity by the GMen !

  14. The Jets are 3-2. The giants are 0-5, lost their best player, multiple other players are complaining, and one of their better cornerbacks is now suspended…for what?

    I thought they were in a weird situation when they promoted McAdoo. I thought they were also dumb to bring him in when it would have made more sense to just replace gm and coach. Now they are learning he might not be able to make the leap. 0-5 makes it easy to lose the team.

    And that haircut can’t be helping.

    At least the Jets aren’t leading the league in drama, which is a welcome change. Even if they don’t win another game, which they might not!

  16. After the week seven Seattle game, if they haven’t turned it around (and nothing is happening to indicate that they will), you have to fire McAdoo and give the new HC two weeks to try and manufacture a win against the Rams at home coming out of the bye.

  18. The players don’t want play for him the fans can’t stand him. Mara has to realize this guy is not a coach has no control over his team and his arrogance makes him even more intolerable but can’t hide the fact that he has no clue what he’s doing. Time for him and Reese to go!!!!!

  21. elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    October 11, 2017 at 2:23 pm
    In a year where the rest of the NFC stinks this really was a missed opportunity by the GMen !

    Please….ALL of the NFC with the possible exception of SF is miles better than this team. The only missed opportunity will be if they actually win a game and then lose out on the #1 pick.

  22. Weird. They shipped off the HoF Coughlin and started losing. Jacksonville hired the HoF Coughlin and started winning.

  25. WFAN’s Mike Francesa reported via a team source that DRC took off his shoulder pads at halftime of the Chargers game and stated he was not playing further. Another player challenged him in the locker room, and DRC re-dressed. That supposedly started the issue leading to the suspension.

    McAdoo is clearly losing the team. 10 of the 11 defensive starters returned – 5 of whom were 1st or 2nd All-Pro last year – and they’re playing like this? Spags isn’t telling them to whiff on tackles, they just don’t seem to have the motivation.

  26. What happened to that defense ? They were suppose to one of the best in the league. Now, that money spent on Vernon doesn’t look too good.

