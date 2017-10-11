Hue Jackson doesn’t want to talk about not drafting Deshaun Watson

The fact that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the board through 11 picks could get employees from anywhere from one to 11 teams fired, sooner or later. Given that the Browns passed on Watson twice, they’ll be facing even more scrutiny for the failure to select the quarterback they’ll face on Sunday.

Understandably, coach Hue Jackson has no interest in saying anything about a decision that ultimately could get Jackson and others a one-way ticket to anywhere else.

“I totally get it,” Jackson told reporters on Wednesday regarding questions about not taking Watson. “What did I tell you guys earlier in the week? You guys can say whatever you like. I get it. I get the second guessing, the questions and all of that. You are entitled to do all of that. DeShone Kizer is on our team. Deshaun Watson is on their team. We can’t all of a sudden flip them, so why are we having this discussion?”

How about this discussion. Did you, as head coach of the team, argue for the selection of Watson?

“It doesn’t matter,” Jackson said. “He is in Houston. It doesn’t matter for this reason: Whether we did or didn’t, that is not the point. The point is we are getting ready to play the Houston Texans in Houston. Here is our football team. We are 0-5, and we are trying to go get a football victory. It doesn’t matter. He plays quarterback there. Kevin Hogan is playing quarterback for us this week, and DeShone Kizer is backing him up. . . . I understand how you guys feel, but to me, to go down that road and talk about this, that, what should have been and what could have been, that doesn’t do anything for anybody.”

The Browns passed on Watson both with the first overall pick and the 12th pick, trading it to the Texans so that they could take Watson. Jackson, who served as one of the coaches in the Senior Bowl, also was asked whether Watson could have been the No. 1 overall pick, if he had chosen to participate in the Senior Bowl.

“I don’t know that,” Jackson said. “I can’t speculate on that. He is not here. He is playing for the Houston Texans and is doing a good job for them. We have to go slow him down this weekend.”

Yes, they do. And if they don’t — if Watson runs circles around Cleveland defenders the way he has run circles around other defenders — owner Jimmy Haslam may decide to search for a middle ground between the homeless guy who told him to take Johnny Manziel and the current employees of the football operation who told him not to take Deshaun Watson.

  1. I’ll say this again. Picking players in the draft is an absolute crap shoot. I guarantee every coach past, present and future has and will pass on a player that ends up being a stud. Look at how many first rounders end up being a bust even with hundreds of hours of analyzing and discussion. They might as well throw darts at their draft board……

  2. Some of Watson’s throws have been off the mark or dubious at best. Hopkins is making him look great. I personally liked Watson over Kizer (easy call, 1st round pick vs 2nd) but 2nd round picks just don’t seem to fare well. Favre, Carr being 2 exceptions off the top of my head and both should have been 1st round picks.

    Who is to say what Watson would be like in Cleveland? Early returns are that he is in he right place and Kizer is not. Should have have been 3rd string. Osweiller trade was stupid and Kessler was over drafted as he is smart but is a career back-up do to a weak arm. Hogan, who knows. But at this point, he is the only guy with confidence in that room. They just screwed up the whole thing.

    I think the Browns need a real GM. The smartest guy in the room syndrome leads to bad things in all forms in life.

  3. backintheday99 says:
    October 11, 2017 at 5:34 pm
    Some of Watson’s throws have been off the mark or dubious at best. Hopkins is making him look great. I personally liked Watson over Kizer (easy call, 1st round pick vs 2nd) but 2nd round picks just don’t seem to fare well. Favre, Carr being 2 exceptions off the top of my head and both should have been 1st round picks.

    Who is to say what Watson would be like in Cleveland? Early returns are that he is in he right place and Kizer is not. Should have have been 3rd string. Osweiller trade was stupid and Kessler was over drafted as he is smart but is a career back-up do to a weak arm. Hogan, who knows. But at this point, he is the only guy with confidence in that room. They just screwed up the whole thing.

    I think the Browns need a real GM. The smartest guy in the room syndrome leads to bad things in all forms in life.

    Don’t agree with the Osweiler comment per se, but this post is spot on. And an OC.

  5. The same employees who told him not to take Carson Wentz? Yeah, those guys should probably be fired.

  6. It goes without saying that if Watson had been drafted by Cleveland he would either be on the bench behind Hogan and Kessler, or would have been starting day 1, sucked, and been injured. That’s how they roll in Cleveland.

