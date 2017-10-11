Jerry Jones met with Cowboys players regarding national anthem

Posted by Josh Alper on October 11, 2017, 3:47 PM EDT
The Cowboys have a bye this week and that’s probably a good thing because there wasn’t much football work being done at the team’s facility on Wednesday.

Players had a meeting early in the day to talk about team owner Jerry Jones’ vow not to play any player he deems to be disrespectful to the national anthem. Coaches were reportedly at that meeting and told players that they should take their issues to Jones directly.

They did that on Wednesday afternoon. According to multiple reports, Jones met with players to discuss his stance and most players still in the locker room after the meeting told reporters they had no comment, although, per Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, cornerback Orlando Scandrick did pull out a pair of pink cleats for breast cancer awareness to note “they are allowed support.” Hill also noted that Scandrick was playing a song titled “FDT” at his locker. The DT is for President Donald Trump, who Jones calls a friend, and the F you can likely figure out all by yourself.

Defensive lineman David Irving, who raised his fist at the end of the anthem last Sunday, said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, “yeah, we’re together” when asked if the locker room and organization are together and unified. Irving also said “a little of both” when asked if the meeting resulted in more questions or more answers.

Jones said this week that he wants to take the Cowboys out of the national anthem debate that’s taken hold around the league this fall, but Wednesday’s schedule of meetings about the anthem suggest the debate is alive and well in Dallas.

29 responses to “Jerry Jones met with Cowboys players regarding national anthem

  3. FDT? I’m thinking Scandrick was nearly an UFA. He better proceed with caution. Or he may find himself joining Carroll in the NFL breadlines. See how far that FDT get’s you.

  4. The anthem protests have been a complete failure. No one is talking about social justice. The only thing being talked about is the anthem and what you should or should not do during the anthem. So. Over. It.

  5. rohinaz says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Fdt? Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices.

    If you are a rich white male who cares only about money, yeah everything is great. Decreased poverty is just something you threw in there to make you seem like you actually cared about anything else. If you mean the rich are less impoverished then maybe you have a point.

  7. Fdt? Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5 trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices…..

    Most of the liberal CNN watchers on here never even heard of those accomplishments

  8. Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices.

    _____________________________________

    All initiated by the previous administration. All trump has done is kill the EPA and bring back a dyeing coal industry… oh and try and repeal healthcare three times. Yea great economic plans he put in place in 6 months… Psssh

  10. The economy lost 22,000 jobs last month, worst numbers in seven years. Instead of the promised four to six percent growth, we are on track for less than two percent for the year. Most Americans do not own stocks.

  11. rohinaz says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:51 pm
    Fdt? Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices.

    What exactly has he done to get things to this point? Things were trending in this direction long before Trump took office.

  12. Fdt? Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices.
    ——-
    None of which really have anything to do with Trump. Sorry, but what is or isn’t happening is still mostly the result of Obama’s policies.

  13. Its the employers right to dictate what the employyes can and can not do at work. When that anthem plays they are in Jones’s stadium wearing Jones’s uniforom. That makes it Jones’s call. I think its good that he is having dialog with them, it shows he does respect their feelings. But he has to respect his own feelings too and if he doesnt like it and/or thinks it in any way hurts the team he has billions invested in that is his right to make a decision and direct others to follow it.

  14. If you are a rich white male who cares only about money, yeah everything is great. Decreased poverty is just something you threw in there to make you seem like you actually cared about anything else. If you mean the rich are less impoverished then maybe you have a point….

    Are you saying there is not one brown person in the US that is successful and cares about his business and his money?..You shouldn’t bundle people into little boxes based identity politics….Just to clarify, black unemployment among 18-25 year olds rose to over 40 percent the last 10 years..as was their door to an education by forcing them into public schools and eliminating charter opportunities You could say the former admin didn’t care about anyone..

  16. I would advise anyone on the Cowboys to be very cautious about challenging Jones on the field next week. He is the type of guy who might just “bow his back” and do exactly what he suggested.

  18. rohinaz says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:51 pm
    Fdt? Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices.
    ___________________________________________________

    You do realize of course that the govt fiscal year actually began on Oct. 1, 2017. Any of this “record” growth you mention would be entirely the result of the previous admin. But, let’s not get caught up in actual facts. For myself, my daddy raised me not to run around mouthing about that which I have no knowledge, it’s a shame too many others had dads who did not, as proven by the insane popularity of right wing radio, where you likely heard these “facts”.

  19. And wtf does any of that have to do with police brutality? which the protests were about. the message has been lost, both sides need to let it go. or just end the sport, because thats where its headed.

    wiscoregon says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:00 pm
    rohinaz says:
    October 11, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    Fdt? Yeah, who cares about decreased poverty 5trillion in economic growth, near record unemployment, record stock prices.

    If you are a rich white male who cares only about money, yeah everything is great. Decreased poverty is just something you threw in there to make you seem like you actually cared about anything else. If you mean the rich are less impoverished then maybe you have a point.

  20. Jones is first and foremost a businessman. He owns one of the most profited franchise in the world. He won’t let a fad destroy the Dallas Cowboys. Where were the protests the last 8 years Obama was in office? Suddenly things just got bad? Liberals lost and just can’t stand it. Truth.

  21. To play on the Cowboys, you can rape, use ped’s, snort as much cocaine and beat as many ladies that you like, but you better not try to be patriotic silently! That’s the worse kind of Americans: people trying to make it better for everyone

  22. The economy lost 22,000 jobs last month, worst numbers in seven years. Instead of the promised four to six percent growth, we are on track for less than two percent for the year. Most Americans do not own stocks…

    Lester Holt must have purposely forgot to tell you that was the result of the hurricanes…4 -6 percent growth was never promised…they want to hit 3 and are on track. The last genius could only muster 1.5…and many Americans own Roths, 401K all that contain stock

  23. Fine ANY player that kneels.
    A huge amount.
    Then they will stabd because it affects their wallet.

  24. Do we really live in a world where the owner of a company cannot tell their employees to stop doing things that offend large sections of their paying public??? I think the craziest thing about all this is that the players are not even protesting anything the NFL or the teams are doing….the Cowboys and the NFL have zero to do with their reason for protesting, yet they are taking it in the shorts and the players act as if the owners have no right to ask them to stop!

  25. Allowing pink cleats is allowed support is a good point if Scandrick had asked to wear green socks to support racial injustice. Not disrespecting everything the flag and anthem represents!!! Those institutions represent every man/woman that gave their lives so that Scandrick can play a game for a living!! Now, once you leave that stadium, do what you want..those institutions (flag and anthem) represent your right to protest as well!!

  27. All this for a proud ancient tradition dating back to 2009.

    “salute to service ” days, where players are supposed to stand for the anthem and the DOD gives tax payer money to hard working billionaires to advertise the military.

    It’s a commercial. Who stands for a commercial- North Koreans?

  28. correctingerrors says:
    October 11, 2017 at 4:16 pm
    To play on the Cowboys, you can rape, use ped’s, snort as much cocaine and beat as many ladies that you like, but you better not try to be patriotic silently! That’s the worse kind of Americans: people trying to make it better for everyone.

    **********************************************************
    Which Cowboy raped a woman? So, if we tested every NFL player, only the Dallas players would test positive for PED’s? Same with coke and domestic violence? You do realize that Dallas ranks 28th in the league in arrests since 2000…..yeah, low information posters dont like facts!

  29. Do we really live in a world where the owner of a company cannot tell their employees to stop doing things that offend large sections of their paying public??? I think the craziest thing about all this is that the players are not even protesting anything the NFL or the teams are doing….the Cowboys and the NFL have zero to do with their reason for protesting, yet they are taking it in the shorts and the players act as if the owners have no right to ask them to stop!…

    Because the last genius introduced the US to a mob rule mentality, and feelings not laws dictate the land…

