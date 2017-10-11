Josh McCown: Jets’ 3-2 start is no surprise in our locker room

Getty Images

Everyone is surprised the Jets are 3-2. Everyone, that is, except the Jets.

Jets quarterback Josh McCown said on PFT Live that he and his teammates were expecting to be a competitive team, just as they’ve been through the first five games of the season.

“For us inside the building it’s not surprising,” McCown said. “We began to work back in April and May, putting our team together and working together and building our team with a goal in mind. Obviously there’s a narrative outside the building that’s going on, but when you come to work you don’t really subscribe to that. You’re with your brothers in the locker room and you’re going to go after this goal. So that’s been our focus and when you do find success I don’t think for us, as with any team, surprise about it. It’s the way we work. It’s what we were expecting to happen.”

The narrative McCown referenced, that the Jets were tanking, has been proven wrong. They might not turn out to be a winning football team, but they’re certainly not tanking. This is a team that’s playing hard, and focusing on a first-place battle with the Patriots on Sunday.