Kenjon Barner named NFC special teams player of week

Getty Images

Injuries can’t stop the Eagles’ punt returners from making an impact.

Kenjon Barner was named NFC special teams player of the week, after making some big plays against the Cardinals.

Barner was signed when running back Darren Sproles was lost for the season to injury, and did a pretty good impression of him last week.

Barner returned three punts for 110 yards, and his 76-yarder in the first quarter set up a touchdown in the blowout win.

He’s the second Eagle to win the award this year, along with kicker Jake Elliott. Neither of them were on the roster at the beginning of the season.