Kevin Hogan will be Browns’ 28th starting quarterback since 1999

Getty Images

The Browns will turn to Kevin Hogan as their starting quarterback on Sunday, showing once again that there’s no place for quarterback turnover — and turnovers — like Cleveland.

With DeShone Kizer leading the NFL in interceptions, he’ll take a seat on Sunday against the Texans after five games as the starter. That means it’s time for Hogan, who has played for the Browns as a backup in seven games over the last two years, to get the start. Hogan is the 28th starting quarterback in the 19-year history of the Browns franchise in its current form.

Here’s the full list of Browns quarterbacks since they re-entered the league as an expansion team in 1999: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Ken Dorsey, Brady Quinn, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thaddeus Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan.

That’s quite a list, including three Heisman Trophy winners, several failed Browns first-round draft picks, failed first-round picks from other teams who tried to reinvigorate their careers with the Browns, a current NFL head coach, some guys most NFL fans have never heard of, and one current NFL head coach.

Maybe Hogan, a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs last year who went to Cleveland after he didn’t make the roster in Kansas City, will finally be the guy to give the Browns some reason for optimism. Or perhaps the long-term answer for the Browns isn’t on their roster right now, and in 2018 we’ll see quarterback No. 29.