Kevin Johnson close to returning but won’t play Sunday

The Texans can use all the defensive help they can get after losing defensive ends J.J. Watt and outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus for the season. Although cornerback Kevin Johnson won’t play this week, the Texans could see his return for their next game.

“I think he’s close,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Don’t think he’ll be able to go this week, but he’s close.”

Johnson (knee) and fellow cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph (groin) and Kareem Jackson (hamstring) all missed practice Wednesday. But Johnson has resumed running.

The former first-round pick sprained his left MCL against the Bengals in Week 2 and was expected to miss four to six weeks. The Texans have a bye next week, putting him on the target for an Oct. 29 return against the Seahawks.