Lions lose Haloti Ngata for season with torn bicep

The Lions’ defensive line has just suffered a big loss.

Haloti Ngata, the big defensive tackle who was off to a good start this season, suffered a torn bicep on Sunday and will be placed on injured reserve. Although he would be eligible to return in eight weeks, the Detroit Free Press reports that the team’s medical staff has already ruled him out for the rest of the season.

After a bad year in 2016, the Lions’ defense has rebounded this season, both against the run and against the pass. But with Ngata out for the season, they’ll have to scramble to replace an important cog.

The Lions have added to their defensive line this week by signing defensive end Datone Jones and defensive tackle Caraun Reid.

  1. Big loss on the high performing Lions D. Theyre making things happen this year. If Stafford gets it together we could still come out pretty well. Last year we made the playoffs losing the last few games of the season as pathetic as that was. We can still compete

  2. Cue the most over-used and stupid in-season cliché in sports, “next man up”. At the end of the season teams say the truth, during the season they use that motto so as not to sound like they are disappointed. When it’s an impact player injured, it affects the psyche of a team as well. Suppose Rodgers got hurt….next man up, I don’t think so. The average player can be replaced, the good ones, the impact will be felt. This loss will be felt. Sorry Lions fans.

  3. Tough break for the Lions. Man what year for injuries. Dalvin Cook in Minny, OBJ in NY, Tanneyhill in Mia the list goes on and on. Maybe its time for the league to allow for a 60 man roster with a 53 active and 7 practice squad players.

