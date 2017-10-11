Lions lose Haloti Ngata for season with torn bicep

Getty Images

The Lions’ defensive line has just suffered a big loss.

Haloti Ngata, the big defensive tackle who was off to a good start this season, suffered a torn bicep on Sunday and will be placed on injured reserve. Although he would be eligible to return in eight weeks, the Detroit Free Press reports that the team’s medical staff has already ruled him out for the rest of the season.

After a bad year in 2016, the Lions’ defense has rebounded this season, both against the run and against the pass. But with Ngata out for the season, they’ll have to scramble to replace an important cog.

The Lions have added to their defensive line this week by signing defensive end Datone Jones and defensive tackle Caraun Reid.